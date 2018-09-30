Chairman of Nakhchivan Supreme Assembly meets with Russian economic development minister

Nakhchivan, September 30, AZERTAC

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov has met with Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation Maxim Oreshkin.

Vasif Talibov highlighted the history and achievements of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. He hailed the fact that there is a Russian language school in Nakhchivan. The Russian language is taught both at the Nakhchivan State University and in secondary schools, he added.

The chairman of the Supreme Assembly hailed bilateral cooperation between the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and the Russian Federation in the field of education and tourism.

Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin lauded the bilateral relations between the two countries. He described the development of the Autonomous Republic as an important factor in Russia-Azerbaijan cooperation.