Chairman of Nakhchivan Supreme Assembly meets with Turkish PM

Nakhchivan, December 21, AZERTAC

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov has met with Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim.

Vasif Talibov highlighted the history of the Autonomous Republic and its modern development.

Saying that the foundation of Azerbaijan-Turkey relations was laid at a time when national leader Heydar Aliyev headed the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the chairman of the Supreme Assembly added that since 1993 this relationship has reached a “two states, one nation” level.

They noted that friendship and brotherly relations are developing in accordance with the will of the two countries' presidents, describing this relationship as exemplary to the rest of the world. "Azerbaijan and Turkey are constantly supporting each other on the international scene."

Turkish PM Binali Yildirim hailed Nakhchivan's development since his last visit to the Autonomous Republic. The Turkish prime minister pointed to President Ilham Aliyev's participation and speech at the extraordinary summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on the issue of Jerusalem, saying the Azerbaijani President's remarks both on the isues of Jerusalem and the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict are of pivotal importance.

Binali Yildirim praised the rapid development of relations between the two countries over the past 15 years. He said that the recently launched Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway plays a key role in developing bilateral ties.

The Turkey-Azerbaijan high-level cooperation in a number of areas, including in economy, education, and military ones was pointed out at the meeting.

The two also exchanged views on prospects for cooperation between Igdir and Nakhchivan airports.