Chairman of Nakhchivan Supreme Assembly meets with delegation of Turkish Ministry of National Defense

Baku, October 1, AZERTAC

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov has met with a delegation led by Deputy Minister of National Defense of Turkey Muhsin Dere, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told AZERTAC.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly Vasif Talibov highlighted military cooperation between the countries. Emphasizing the importance of work done in the field of army building and military exercises conducted between the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and Turkey. Vasif Talibov said that defense security in Nakhchivan was ensured. He also noted the political support of the Turkey during the Second Karabakh War.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly said the Azerbaijani-Turkish relations, founded by national leader Heydar Aliyev and Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, were successfully continued by the Presidents and the strategic partnership was at a high level. The Chairman emphasized the significance of the Kars Agreement and the Shusha Declaration as well.

Turkish Deputy Defense Minister Muhsin Dere conveyed congratulations on the historic victory in the Patriotic War and paid tribute to the memory of Shehids (Martyrs). He stressed the importance of the work done in the field of army building as part of relations between the countries and touched upon the importance of the strategic and geographical position of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The sides exchanged views on further prospects of cooperation.