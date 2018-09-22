Chairman of Nakhchivan Supreme Assembly meets with head of EU delegation to Azerbaijan

Nakhchivan, September 22, AZERTAC

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov has met with head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Azerbaijan, Ambassador Kestutis Jankauskas and EU ambassadors to Azerbaijan, who are visiting the Autonomous Republic to attend the Europe Days.

Vasif Talibov described the decision to choose Nakhchivan as the host of the Europe Days as the expression of confidence in the Autonomous Republic and its ability to excellently organize major events. He thanked the organizers for arranging the Europe Days in the city of Nakhchivan.

Kestutis Jankauskas thanked Vasif Talibov for ensuring the conditions for holding the Europe Days.

He highlighted the relations between Azerbaijan and the EU. Kestutis Jankauskas hailed the development of the Autonomous Republic, in particular its achievements in the field of education.

Finnish ambassador Arja Makkonen, Danish ambassador Svend Olling, Greek ambassador Nikolaos Kanellos, Hungarian ambassador Viktor Szederkenyi, Bulgarian ambassador Nikolay Yankov, and Belgian ambassador Bert Schoofs pointed to the prospects for cooperation with the Autonomous Republic of Nakhchivan.