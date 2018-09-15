    • / POLITICS

    Chairman of Nakhchivan Supreme Assembly opens several facilities in Ibadulla village of Sharur district

    15.09.2018 [18:10]

    Sharur, September 15, AZERTAC

    Ibadulla village secondary school has been inaugurated on the Knowledge Day.

    Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov congratulated pupils and students on the occasion of the Knowledge Day.

    Vasif Talibov cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the school, and then toured it.

    On September 15, Ibadulla village center was commissioned.

    Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov cut the ribbon symbolizing the inauguration of the center.

    Vasif Talibov also opened a service center in Ibadulla village.

    On September 15, Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov inaugurated Khanliglar-Varmaziyar-Ibadulla-Gishlagabbas-Arabyengija village highway. Vasif Talibov then met with villagers.

    A new building of Ibadulla Radio and Television Transmitter Station was also commissioned.

    Vasif Talibov cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the building, and then toured it.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Chairman of Nakhchivan Supreme Assembly opens several facilities in Ibadulla village of Sharur district
