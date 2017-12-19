Chairman of Nakhchivan Supreme Assembly pays official visit to Iran

Nakhchivan, December 19, AZERTAC

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov has paid an official visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

At Mehrabad International Airport in Tehran, Vasif Talibov was greeted by co-chair of the Azerbaijani-Iranian inter-parliamentary friendship group Salman Khodadadi and other officials.

The chairman of the Supreme Assembly first met with the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Vasif Talibov hailed efforts of the two countries` presidents to ensure the successful development of bilateral relations.

FM Zarif expressed Iran's keenness to further develop bilateral relations with Azerbaijan in all areas.

The sides underlined the importance of expanding Azerbaijan-Iran cooperation.

The chairman of Nakhchivan Supreme Assembly then met with head and representatives of Iran's Farab company. They discussed the issues relating to the construction of the Ordubad-Marazad Hydroelectric Power Station.

Meeting with Speaker of Iran`s Islamic Consultative Assembly

Vasif Talibov met with Speaker of Iran`s Islamic Consultative Assembly Ali Larijani.

The chairman of the Supreme Assembly hailed the common values the two countries share. Vasif Talibov invited speaker of Iran`s Islamic Consultative Assembly Ali Larijani to visit the Autonomoous Republic of Nakhchivan.

Ali Larijani pointed to the ancient history and deep roots of Azerbaijan-Iran bilateral relations, underlining Iran's commitment to friendly relations with Azerbaijan.

As part of the visit, Vasif Talibov met with co-chair of the Azerbaijani-Iranian inter-parliamentary friendship group Salman Khodadadi. They lauded the role of the friendship group in developing bilateral relations.

Azerbaijan-Iran economic relations are developing on a continued basis

On the second day of his visit to Iran, Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov met with Iranian Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance, co-chairman of the Azerbaijan-Iran Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation Masoud Karbasian. They praised bilateral relations between the two countries, underlining the importance of developing the bilateral economic cooperation.

The chairman of the Supreme Assembly completed his visit to Iran. At Mehrabad International Airport, Vasif Talibov was seen off by Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran Hassan Qashqavi.