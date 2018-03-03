Chairman of Nakhchivan`s Supreme Assembly participates in subbotnik
03.03.2018
Nakhchivan, March 3, AZERTAC
On March 3, a subbotnik was held in Nakhchivan, and new fruit gardens were created.
Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov participated in the subbotnik, and planted new saplings.
