Chairman of Nakhchivan`s Supreme Assembly participates in subbotnik

Nakhchivan, March 3, AZERTAC On March 3, a subbotnik was held in Nakhchivan, and new fruit gardens were created. Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov participated in the subbotnik, and planted new saplings.

