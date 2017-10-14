    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Chairman of Nakhchivan`s Supreme Assembly views construction of new mosque

    14.10.2017 [18:41]

    Nakhichivan, October 14, AZERTAC

    Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov has viewed the construction of a new mosque.

    Vasif Talibov was informed that the mosque will feature a worship hall, two 40-meter minarets, two madrasas for girls and boys and a library.

    The landscaping work will be done, central heating system will be installed and ablution places will be created in the yard of the mosque.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Chairman of Nakhchivan`s Supreme Assembly views construction of new mosque
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    14.10.2017 [20:11]
    Member of Polish delegation to PACE: International organizations’ attacks against countries are a tool of political pressure’
    14.10.2017 [12:23]
    Bulgarian President Rumen Radev completes Azerbaijan visit
    14.10.2017 [09:17]
    Member of Italian delegation to PACE: Way of thinking and approach in European organizations must seriously change
    14.10.2017 [08:44]
    Head of Turkish delegation: Azerbaijan-related resolutions adopted by PACE are unfair and influenced by lobby
    Chairman of Nakhchivan`s Supreme Assembly views construction of new mosque Chairman of Nakhchivan`s Supreme Assembly views construction of new mosque