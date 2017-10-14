Chairman of Nakhchivan`s Supreme Assembly views construction of new mosque
14.10.2017 [18:41]
Nakhichivan, October 14, AZERTAC
Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov has viewed the construction of a new mosque.
Vasif Talibov was informed that the mosque will feature a worship hall, two 40-meter minarets, two madrasas for girls and boys and a library.
The landscaping work will be done, central heating system will be installed and ablution places will be created in the yard of the mosque.
