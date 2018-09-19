    • / POLITICS

    Chairman of Oman State Council embarks on Azerbaijan visit

    19.09.2018 [19:28]

    Baku, September 19, AZERTAC

    Chairman of the State Council of Oman Yahya bin Mahfouz Al Munziri has arrived in Baku to attend celebrations of the centenary of the Azerbaijani parliament.

    At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, he was met by First Deputy Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament Ziyafat Asgarov and other officials.

