Chairman of Pakistan`s Senate arrives in Azerbaijan
19.09.2018 [21:49]
Baku, September 19, AZERTAC
Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has arrived in Baku to attend celebrations of the centenary of the Azerbaijani parliament.
Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani was welcomed by Deputy Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Bahar Muradova and other officials at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.
