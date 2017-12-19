Chairman of State Security Service attends 43rd meeting of Council of Special Services of CIS member states in Russia

Baku, December 19, AZERTAC

Chairman of the State Security Service, lieutenant-general Madat Guliyev has participated in the 43rd meeting of the Council of the Heads of Security Bodies and Special Services of CIS member states in Moscow, Russia.

In his speech, Mr. Guliyev stressed the necessity of conducting constant fight against attempts to activate religious extremists.

He noted the importance of exchanging operational information regarding terrorist threats and strengthening effective propaganda work against terrorism, extremism and radicalism.

The discussions were also focused on prospects for cooperation in the field of security, situation in the Middle East and Central Asia.

The participants also exchanged views over strengthening the struggle of the CIS member countries with international terrorism and extremism.

Russian President Vladimir Putin received heads of delegations of countries.

The participants will also participate in the events marking the centennial anniversary of the Russian special services, to be celebrated on Wednesday.