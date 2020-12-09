Champions League: Juventus beat Barca to win Group G

Baku, December 9, AZERTAC

Italian football powerhouse Juventus toppled their Spanish opponents Barcelona 3-0 Tuesday in a UEFA Champions League match to win Group G, according to Anadolu Agency.

Juventus' Portuguese star Ronaldo scored two goals from the penalty spot in the 13th and 52nd minutes at Camp Nou in Barcelona.

US midfielder Weston McKennie put the ball into Barca’s net in the 20th minute.

Juventus had 15 points to win the group by goal average.

Second-place Barcelona had 15 points in six matches as well. The two clubs have already clinched a place in the Champions League Round of 16.

Ukrainian club Dynamo Kiev came third with 4 points to advance to the UEFA Europa League's Round of 32.

Hungarian club Ferencvaros, with 1 point, was eliminated from the European campaign.

German club RB Leipzig beat English giants Manchester United 3-2 in a Group H match at RB Arena to book their place for the next round, the last 16.

The English team was encouraged after Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate's own goal in the 82nd minute.

But Leipzig secured the win to qualify for the Round of 16.

Leipzig racked up 12 points in six matches. Meanwhile, Manchester United had 9 points after week six.

Second-place Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) had 9 points in five matches as Tuesday's match against Turkish club Medipol Basaksehir in Paris was postponed to Wednesday by UEFA following an alleged racist remark by a referee against a member of Basaksehir’s staff.

Basaksehir are now in last position with 3 points. The Istanbul club has already been eliminated.

Only the best two teams in each group will be in the last 16. The third place teams will enter the Europa League Round of 32.

Results are as follows:

Group E: Rennes - Sevilla: 1-3; Chelsea - Krasnodar: 1-1

Group F: Lazio - Club Brugge: 2-2; Zenit - Borussia Dortmund: 1-2

Group G: Dynamo Kiev - Ferencvaros: 1-0; Barcelona - Juventus: 0-3

Group H: RB Leipzig - Manchester United: 3-2

Paris Saint-Germain - Medipol Basaksehir: Match postponed, will resume Wednesday.