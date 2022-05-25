Champions League final ball unveiled, carries message of peace

Baku, May 25, AZERTAC

Adidas on Tuesday unveiled the 2022 UEFA Champions League final's official match ball, which has the word peace inscribed on it, according to Anadolu Agency.

The word in English and Ukrainian Cyrillic is written on the match ball that has two dominant colors: white and silver.

"Using one of sport’s biggest stages as an opportunity to unite the world in a global message of peace, the ball - inscribed with the words ‘мир | PEACE’ – will not be available for retail," the German sports apparel company said in a statement.

Liverpool will face Real Madrid in the final at Paris' Stade de France on Saturday.