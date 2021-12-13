  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Champions League last 16 draw to be 'entirely redone' after technical error

    13.12.2021 [18:33]

    Baku, December 13, AZERTAC

    The draw for the last 16 of the Champions League will be “entirely redone” following a technical error, European football’s governing body UEFA announced on Monday, according to Anadolu Agency.

    "Following a technical problem with the software of an external service provider that instructs the officials as to which teams are eligible to play each other, a material error occurred in the draw for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16," UEFA said on Twitter.

    It added that the last 16 draw in Switzerland's Nyon was "declared void and will be entirely redone at 15:00 CET (14OOGMT)."

    Former Zenit and Arsenal winger Andrei Arshavin attended the draw that was held in Switzerland's Nyon.

    Manchester United was mistakenly drawn with Villarreal. The two teams were in the same group (Group F) in the 2021-22 Champions League and they cannot pair in the last 16.

    UEFA Deputy General Secretary Giorgio Marchetti informed Arshavin about the error and requested him to pick a new ball from the pot to correct the mistake. On the second attempt, Villarreal were paired with Manchester City, while Manchester United became Paris Saint-Germain’s opponent.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Champions League last 16 draw to be 'entirely redone' after technical error
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    15.12.2021 [16:11]
    Azerbaijani boxer to compete in international tournament in Serbia
    14.12.2021 [18:18]
    42 Premier League players and staff test positive for COVID-19
    14.12.2021 [17:56]
    President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 5m to FC Qarabag
    14.12.2021 [17:36]
    Azerbaijani kickboxers win 11 golds in Kyiv tournament
    Champions League last 16 draw to be 'entirely redone' after technical error