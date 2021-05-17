Championship knot in La Liga to be solved in final fixture

Baku, May 17, AZERTAC

Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid are battling for the 2021 Spanish La Liga title as the victorious club will be revealed in the final fixture on Sunday, May 23, according to Anadolu Agency.

Leaders Atletico have 83 points and second-place Real Madrid are trailing behind city rivals with 81 points as each of these clubs won their games on Sunday.

Atletico came back against Osasuna 2-1 with late goals scored by Renan Lodi and Luis Suarez at Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano. Osasuna's single goal was netted by Budimir in the 75th minute. The visitors were unable to secure the lead in Madrid.

The 2020 Spanish champions Real Madrid gripped the title race against Atletico Madrid over a 1-0 win against Athletic Bilbao in San Mames Stadium, Bilbao. Nacho scored the winning goal for Real Madrid in the second half.

Athletic Bilbao's Raul Garcia was sent off in the 89th minute.

In the final fixture, Atletico will visit Valladolid. Meanwhile, Real Madrid will host Villarreal. Both matches will be held on Sunday.

With 76 points, third-place Barcelona's title hopes ended as they lost against Celta Vigo 2-1 at home.

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi scored the opener in the 28th minute but Celta Vigo completed the comeback as Santi Mina netted two goals including a late winner.

The losing team was down to 10 men as French defender Clement Lenglet was shown a red card in the 83rd minute.

In the next match, Barcelona will play against Eibar on Saturday to end their season.