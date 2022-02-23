  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Chelsea beat Lille in huge step toward advancing to Champions League quarterfinals

    23.02.2022 [10:30]

    Baku, February 23, AZERTAC

    Chelsea secured a huge advantage in the first leg of the Champions League last 16 tie with a 2-0 win over Lille at home Tuesdayç according to Anadolu Agency.

    The English Premier League side scored an early opener through Kai Havertz's header from a corner in the eighth minute at Stamford Bridge.

    Christian Pulisic doubled Chelsea's lead over the French side with a great assist by N'Golo Kante in the 63rd minute.

    Chelsea took a huge step toward advancing to the quarterfinals with this victory.

    Lille will host Chelsea in the second leg at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on March 16.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Chelsea beat Lille in huge step toward advancing to Champions League quarterfinals
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    23.02.2022 [14:42]
    Alpine unveil blue and pink 2022 challenger, the A522
    23.02.2022 [14:06]
    Azerbaijan players to contest medals at European Individual Chess Championship 2022
    23.02.2022 [14:02]
    Azerbaijan, Turkiye discuss cooperation in field of youth and sports
    22.02.2022 [17:23]
    Ajax pay former midfielder's family £6.5m for inadequate medical care which left him with brain damage
    Chelsea beat Lille in huge step toward advancing to Champions League quarterfinals