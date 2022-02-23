Chelsea beat Lille in huge step toward advancing to Champions League quarterfinals

Baku, February 23, AZERTAC

Chelsea secured a huge advantage in the first leg of the Champions League last 16 tie with a 2-0 win over Lille at home Tuesdayç according to Anadolu Agency.

The English Premier League side scored an early opener through Kai Havertz's header from a corner in the eighth minute at Stamford Bridge.

Christian Pulisic doubled Chelsea's lead over the French side with a great assist by N'Golo Kante in the 63rd minute.

Chelsea took a huge step toward advancing to the quarterfinals with this victory.

Lille will host Chelsea in the second leg at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on March 16.