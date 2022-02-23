Chelsea beat Lille in huge step toward advancing to Champions League quarterfinals
AzerTAg.az
23.02.2022 [10:30]
Baku, February 23, AZERTAC
Chelsea secured a huge advantage in the first leg of the Champions League last 16 tie with a 2-0 win over Lille at home Tuesdayç according to Anadolu Agency.
The English Premier League side scored an early opener through Kai Havertz's header from a corner in the eighth minute at Stamford Bridge.
Christian Pulisic doubled Chelsea's lead over the French side with a great assist by N'Golo Kante in the 63rd minute.
Chelsea took a huge step toward advancing to the quarterfinals with this victory.
Lille will host Chelsea in the second leg at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on March 16.
