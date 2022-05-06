  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Chengdu 2021 expected to be postponed again over COVID-19

    06.05.2022 [14:24]

    Baku, May 6, AZERTAC

    The International University Sports Federation (FISU) Summer World University Games in Chengdu is expected to be postponed for the second time, according to insidethegames.biz.

    The Games had initially been scheduled to take place from June 26 until July 7 last year, but were pushed back to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The South China Morning Post reported a second postponement was possible due to ongoing complications caused by the pandemic and travel restrictions.

    Insidethegames understands an official announcement is expected from the Chinese Government to confirm a second postponement of the university sport event.

    COVID-19 concerns have persisted in the build-up to the Games, with British Universities and Colleges Sport (BUCS) announcing in March that it would not be sending athletes to Chengdu.

    The decision followed New Zealand and Canada also withdrawing from the event.

    Health and safety concerns with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic were cited by many as the reason to not participate.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Chengdu 2021 expected to be postponed again over COVID-19
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    06.05.2022 [17:38]
    Arsenal manager Arteta extends contract until 2025
    06.05.2022 [16:45]
    FC Qarabag defender Kevin Medina extends contract until 2025
    06.05.2022 [14:38]
    Azerbaijan`s Mammadyarov to face Hungarian Rapport on Day 2 of Superbet Chess Classic Romania 2022
    06.05.2022 [12:51]
    Azerbaijani judokas to vie for medals at Nanterre Junior European Cup 2022
    Chengdu 2021 expected to be postponed again over COVID-19