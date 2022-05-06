Chengdu 2021 expected to be postponed again over COVID-19

Baku, May 6, AZERTAC

The International University Sports Federation (FISU) Summer World University Games in Chengdu is expected to be postponed for the second time, according to insidethegames.biz.

The Games had initially been scheduled to take place from June 26 until July 7 last year, but were pushed back to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The South China Morning Post reported a second postponement was possible due to ongoing complications caused by the pandemic and travel restrictions.

Insidethegames understands an official announcement is expected from the Chinese Government to confirm a second postponement of the university sport event.

COVID-19 concerns have persisted in the build-up to the Games, with British Universities and Colleges Sport (BUCS) announcing in March that it would not be sending athletes to Chengdu.

The decision followed New Zealand and Canada also withdrawing from the event.

Health and safety concerns with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic were cited by many as the reason to not participate.