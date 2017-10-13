Chevening is looking for "those potentials who become leaders in that field to come and study in UK" VIDEO

Baku, October 13, Anar Rzayev, AZERTAC

Chevening International Liaison Officer Ms. Rebekah Palmer has provided an insight into the importance of scholarship, saying "We are looking for those potentials who become leaders in that field to come and study in the UK."

In an interview with AZERTAC, Ms. Palmer commented on winners of Scholarship for 2017-2018 period: "So we have eight scholars from Azerbaijan heading to UK this year. That was around 250 applicants from Azerbaijan. I am here looking for the scholars for the next round 2018-2019. So those who will be successful have the opportunity to study at UK world class Universities and benefit from the education in UK. But it is not just about education apart from the education all of the other opportunities are available in UK."

She hailed enthusiasm of Azerbaijani applicants for Chevening Scholarships, the latest application deadline for which is 7 November. "The applicants that we had last year were very strong. So candidates are able to immense themselves in UK culture learn about UK arts history and also our amazing network of Chevening scholarship around the world. We are looking for applicants around Azerbaijan in Baku and in the regions. Application are now open. If you think you have a potential to become Chevening scholar, please visit our website www.chevening.org. for more information."

The Chevening Liaison Officer also underlined that when scholars come to over UK "we hope that they build the relationship when they return to Azerbaijan they use what they learn in their courses and from living in UK." "They have learned to progress professionally and also contribute to the society."

Ms. Palmer also highlighted his recommendations to the Azerbaijani students: "Scholarship is available for any subjects. We will encourage people in all different fields to apply. Applicants can apply without the IELTS. We encourage the applicants take the IELTS exam as earlier as possible to make sure that have in time. We will be required to have met the English language requirements by July 2018. We do have partnership with some UK Universities. But they are not limited they can apply any UK Universities." "I encourage anyone who thinks they have potential to be Chevening scholar who would love the opportunity to go and study in UK to gain benefits from there."

On significance of the Scholarship for the candidates in terms of their future background Mr. Palmer said: "Chevening will equip through the time in UK through the education they received to come back and rise to the top of their fields. We have alumni in a range of fields, for example in journalism, in government departments, in business and the private sector, who have been able to take what they have learnt in the UK and come back and progress." "Applicants should think about what they achieved so far what can show their potential and in their application and also in the interview should give concrete example about the things what they have done."