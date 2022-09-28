Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijan Army meets with Georgian Defense Minister

Baku, September 28, AZERTAC

As part of his official visit to Tbilisi, First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev has met with Minister of Defense of Georgia Juansher Burchuladze.

Having conveyed greetings of the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Minister of Defense of Georgia, Colonel General Karim Valiyev stressed that military relations between the two countries are at a high level.

At the meeting, it was noted that Azerbaijani-Georgian relations are built on friendship and mutual trust, and regular meetings of the heads of state contribute to the further strengthening of the bilateral ties.

It was stressed that these relations, which meet mutual interests, serve to ensure peace, stability, and security in the region.

The sides emphasized the significance of further expansion of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia, as well as held a detailed exchange of views on other issues of interest.

After the meeting, the Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army visited Heroes Square in the center of Tbilisi and laid a wreath at the monument to those, who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of Georgia.