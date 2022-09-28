  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijan Army meets with Georgian Defense Minister

    28.09.2022 [18:51]

    Baku, September 28, AZERTAC

    As part of his official visit to Tbilisi, First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev has met with Minister of Defense of Georgia Juansher Burchuladze.

    Having conveyed greetings of the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Minister of Defense of Georgia, Colonel General Karim Valiyev stressed that military relations between the two countries are at a high level.

    At the meeting, it was noted that Azerbaijani-Georgian relations are built on friendship and mutual trust, and regular meetings of the heads of state contribute to the further strengthening of the bilateral ties.

    It was stressed that these relations, which meet mutual interests, serve to ensure peace, stability, and security in the region.

    The sides emphasized the significance of further expansion of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia, as well as held a detailed exchange of views on other issues of interest.

    After the meeting, the Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army visited Heroes Square in the center of Tbilisi and laid a wreath at the monument to those, who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of Georgia.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijan Army meets with Georgian Defense Minister
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    29.09.2022 [17:02]
    Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijan Army visits National Training Center in Georgia
    29.09.2022 [17:00]
    Azerbaijan Air Force conducts live-fire exercises VIDEO
    29.09.2022 [15:07]
    ‘Armenian Defense Ministry is trying to conceal the fact that they violated the ceasefire’
    29.09.2022 [09:52]
    Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan Army serviceman was wounded as a result of fire opened by Armenian side
    Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijan Army meets with Georgian Defense Minister Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijan Army meets with Georgian Defense Minister Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijan Army meets with Georgian Defense Minister Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijan Army meets with Georgian Defense Minister Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijan Army meets with Georgian Defense Minister Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijan Army meets with Georgian Defense Minister