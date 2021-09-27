  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijani Army meets with Turkish Deputy National Defense Minister

    27.09.2021 [20:08]

    Baku, September 27, AZERTAC

    First Deputy Minister of Defense - Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Lieutenant General Karim Valiyev has met with a delegation led by Deputy Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Turkey Muhsin Dere, who is on a working visit to Baku, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan told AZERTAC.

    The meeting discussed the issues of developing cooperation in military, military-technical, military-educational and other fields. The sides noted the successful development of cooperation between the armies of the two countries based on friendly and fraternal relations.

    In the course of the meeting the importance of joint exercises with Turkey to ensure security in the region, as well as the need to continue activities in this direction, was stressed.

    The sides also exchanged views on the prospects for the development of joint industry in the military sphere and other issues of mutual interest.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijani Army meets with Turkish Deputy National Defense Minister
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    27.09.2021 [19:59]
    Azerbaijan, Turkey discuss prospects for military cooperation
    27.09.2021 [19:36]
    Commemorative event on anniversary of Patriotic War held in Shusha
    27.09.2021 [15:21]
    Defense Ministry: Volley fires opened from warships on the Remembrance Day
    27.09.2021 [14:33]
    Series of events held in Azerbaijani Army on anniversary of Patriotic War
    Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijani Army meets with Turkish Deputy National Defense Minister Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijani Army meets with Turkish Deputy National Defense Minister