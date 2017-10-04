Chief of UN Office at Geneva: Azerbaijan is one of the most active members of UN

Geneva, October4, AZERTAC

Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva Michael Moller has described Azerbaijan as one of the most active members of the organization as he met with the country`s Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs Ali Hasanov. Moller said Azerbaijan`s rapid development is an example of how socio-economic issues should be addressed. He said Azerbaijan has done a serious work regarding the United Nations` 2030 Strategy for Sustainable Development Goals, adding that this experience should be promoted within the organization.

He noted that the monument, which Azerbaijan presented to the UN, should be considered as a gift to all mankind but not only to the UN Office at Geneva.

Highly appreciating the bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the UN, Hasanov stressed that Azerbaijan has close relationship with the UN Office at Geneva, in particular with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees and the International Organization for Migration.

Noting that Azerbaijan has undergone a rapid socio-economic development over the last 25 years, the Deputy Prime Minister said that poverty level in the country has dramatically decreased, new jobs have been created and effective measures have been taken to reduce oil dependence of the economy. “The UN Security Council’s resolutions on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict remain unfulfilled and, unfortunately, the world community is still tolerating this injustice,” he added.

Hasanov thanked the chief of the UN Office at Geneva on behalf of the Government of Azerbaijan for welcoming the idea of erecting a monument in Geneva marking the 25th anniversary of the country's accession to the UN.

During the meeting, a special disk with digital copy of documents relating to the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, which are featured in the UN library at Geneva, was presented to the Azerbaijani side.

Elgun Niftali

Special Correspondent