Chiellini ready for transfer abroad amid MLS links to LAFC, LA Galaxy and Toronto

Baku, May 18, AZERTAC

Giorgio Chiellini has admitted he is curious to try his fortunes abroad and away from Serie A, as links connecting the Juventus defender to a move to MLS continue to gather pace, according to Goal.

The Italy veteran, who will hang up his boots at international level this summer, played the final home match of his near-two-decade spell in Turin on Monday, and left to a hero's reception as he considers his next steps.

The allure of a move across the Atlantic has not been discounted as the next step for the stalwart defender, and now Chiellini has acknowledged that he would like to try his luck outside of his home country.

“I honestly don’t know," Chiellini stated after his farewell appearance when asked about where he could go next. "I need to face an important decision. An experience abroad enriches you just on a cultural level even more than on the field.

"I feel the need for an experience and to face a different culture outside of this life at Juventus that I know so much. I will decide with my family soon. I am well aware that I clipped the wings of some youngsters at Juventus.

"So it’s time for them to fly and I will be cheering them on. I now leave a Juventus side in good hands with talented young players who are ready to get going.”