Chilean literary magazine posts Leyla Aliyeva’s poems

Baku, May 11, AZERTAC

Chile’s influential literary magazine “Aerea” Revista Hispanoamericana de Poesía has posted verses, such as “Let me go and cry a little”, “I can never leave you” and “I don’t believe” by Leyla Aliyeva, a talented Azerbaijani poetess, as part of the Azerbaijan State Translation Center’s (AzSTC) project “Azerbaijan Literature in the international arena”.

Tutukhanim Yunusova is the author of the line-by-line translation into Spanish, and Raúl Poggi Alejandro, a notable Argentine translator, is editor of the literary translation.

Launched in 2001, Aerea Revista Hispanoamericana de Poesía has a wider reading audience in Spain and Colombia and is used as a training material at universities in the USA and other countries.

The magazine regularly publishes samples of pieces by internationally renowned writers and poets, such as Eduardo Espina, Monica Velazquez Guzman, Carlos Aquasacon, Leonel Alvarado, Luis Benitez and Victor Coral.

The editor-in-chief of the magazine is a famous Argentine poet Daniel Calabrese.