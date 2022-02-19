  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    China's Sui/Han win figure skating pairs title at Beijing Winter Olympics

    19.02.2022 [20:39]

    Baku, February 19, AZERTAC

    China's two-time world champions Sui Wenjing and Han Cong claimed the figure skating pairs title at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Saturday, according to Xinhua.

    Sui/Han led both short program and free skate, collecting 239.88 points in total for the victory.

    Eugenia Tarasova/Vladimir Morozov of the Russian Olympic Committee took silver on 239.25 and reigning European and world champions Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov of ROC bagged bronze on 237.71.

    AZERTAG.AZ :China's Sui/Han win figure skating pairs title at Beijing Winter Olympics
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    20.02.2022 [12:30]
    Tottenham survive snap Man City’s 15-match unbeaten run in 5-goal clash
    19.02.2022 [20:58]
    Judoka Mehdiyev bags Azerbaijan’s second gold at Tel Aviv Grand Slam 2022
    19.02.2022 [20:31]
    UEFA Europa Conference League announces most memorable saves, FC Qarabag among top five
    19.02.2022 [17:18]
    Barcelona offer Azpilicueta two-year contract
    China's Sui/Han win figure skating pairs title at Beijing Winter Olympics