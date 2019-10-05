China Daily highlights Azerbaijani President’s letter of congratulation to President Xi Jinping

Baku, October 5, AZERTAC

An influential English-language China Daily newspaper has published an article, highlighting Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s letter of congratulation addressed to President Xi Jinping on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

"Over the past years, the People's Republic of China, having gone through a major stage of development, has achieved incredible success in all spheres of life. Thanks to drastic economic reforms, it has become one of the leading states in the world with modern infrastructure," the head of state said in his letter.

"The Belt and Road Initiative, as a large-scale transnational international cooperation project of which you are the author, has opened up ample opportunities for the prosperity of countries and the Eurasian region as a whole. I would like to particularly note that we attach great importance to the Azerbaijani-Chinese cooperation. Our relations, which have an ancient history and good traditions, are currently undergoing a period of dynamic and comprehensive development," the Azerbaijani President said in his letter.

Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC) and China Daily reached an agreement to embark on cooperation as AZERTAC Chairman of the Board Aslan Aslanov met with the leadership of China Daily at the newspaper`s premises as part of his visit to attend the 1st Media Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

The sides have been conducting news exchange, with AZERTAC supporting projects of China Daily, and its staff joining training programs conducted by the Chinese newspaper. AZERTAC has also received the "2019 Honorary international Media Partner" reward certificate for recognition of its valuable contributions to international media communication and close cooperation with the China Daily newspaper.

With more than 100 million active readers, China Daily covers domestic and world news through its print editions and digital media worldwide. China Daily is the first media outlet to launch its internet website in China. The number of China Daily`s foreign readers exceeds the number of local readers, which bears evidence to the newspaper`s global influence.

Shahin Jafarov

Special Correspondent