“China is interested in comprehensive development of relations with Azerbaijan”

Baku, September 19, AZERTAC

“China is interested in comprehensive development of its relations with Azerbaijan,” said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi as he met with Azerbaijan`s counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov in Tianjin.

The sides noted that according to the mutual agreement of Azerbaijan`s President Ilham Aliyev and Chinese President Xi Jinping the roadmap of the bilateral relations had been determined between the foreign ministries of both countries to deepen the bilateral relations.

Wang Yi expressed his gratitude to Minister Elmar Mammadyarov for his participation in the Asian Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum held in Tianjin. He hailed the current level of China-Azerbaijan relations based on mutual understanding.

Wang Yi said that China's position on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has not changed adding that this position is reflected in the documents signed at the level of the heads of state.

Noting that Azerbaijan is one of the first supporters of “One Belt, One Road” project initiated by President of the People's Republic Xi Jinping, Foreign Minister Wang Yi underlined that China highly appreciates the support of Azerbaijan. Assessing the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project as the Azerbaijani contribution to the implementation of “One Belt, One Road” initiative, the Chinese FM highlighted that China will cooperate with Azerbaijan in realization of this project.

Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said that he witnessed fast development in China.

He thanked for the just and fair position of China on the resolution of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the UN Security Council resolutions which is based on the sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan.

Stressing that the Chinese “One Belt, One Road” initiative creates new opportunities for deepening Azerbaijan-China relations, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said that Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project provides the shortest railway connection between Europe and China. FM Mammadyarov invited China to use transport-logistics infrastructure initiated by Azerbaijan.

The sides exchanged views on the cooperation within the UN and other international organizations, as well as the issue of elevating the status of Azerbaijan in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.