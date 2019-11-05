China launches new BeiDou navigation satellite

    • / WORLD

    China successfully launched another navigation satellite on Tuesday via the Long March-3B launch vehicle with the flight of Beidou-3I3 (IGSO-3) from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Sichuan Province, according to CGTN TV Channel.

    A part of the inclined geosynchronous orbits (IGSO), a component of the 3rd phase of China's BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS), the satellite is also known as BeiDou-49. It could act as both geostationary satellite and satellite in intermediate orbits. A total of three BDS-3 satellites have been sent into the IGSO Earth orbit.

