China launches new BeiDou navigation satellite
AzerTAg.az
05.11.2019 [10:19]
Baku, November 5, AZERTAC
China successfully launched another navigation satellite on Tuesday via the Long March-3B launch vehicle with the flight of Beidou-3I3 (IGSO-3) from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Sichuan Province, according to CGTN TV Channel.
A part of the inclined geosynchronous orbits (IGSO), a component of the 3rd phase of China's BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS), the satellite is also known as BeiDou-49. It could act as both geostationary satellite and satellite in intermediate orbits. A total of three BDS-3 satellites have been sent into the IGSO Earth orbit.
