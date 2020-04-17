China revises Wuhan death toll by nearly 1,300

Baku, April 17, AZERTAC

China has revised the death toll from COVID-19 in Wuhan by nearly 1,300, from 2,579 to 3,869 deaths, the Wuhan’s prevention and control task force informed on Friday, according to TASS. The number of people infected has risen by 325, reaching 50,333.

The data has been revised due to the addition of patients unable to reach hospitals, due to late or mistaken reporting and due to the difficulty of compiling information received from private hospitals, temporary hospitals and other facilities that handled patients.

"Every loss of life during the epidemic is not just a loss for their family, it is a sorrow for the entire city as well. We express our sincere condolences to all those who died from the coronavirus and to those who arrived from other places, to the medical staff who sacrificed their lives during that time," the task force said.

According to the latest data provided by the Chinese National Health Commission, 94.6% of those infected have recovered in mainland China, including 52 people on Thursday. The number of people infected since December 2019 has surpassed 82,300. The official lethality rate in the country is 4%.

Over 8,900 people who came into contact with those infected are under medical supervision in China. There are currently 62 people in the country suspected of having contracted the virus.