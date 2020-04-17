  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    China revises Wuhan death toll by nearly 1,300

    17.04.2020 [12:43]

    Baku, April 17, AZERTAC

    China has revised the death toll from COVID-19 in Wuhan by nearly 1,300, from 2,579 to 3,869 deaths, the Wuhan’s prevention and control task force informed on Friday, according to TASS. The number of people infected has risen by 325, reaching 50,333.

    The data has been revised due to the addition of patients unable to reach hospitals, due to late or mistaken reporting and due to the difficulty of compiling information received from private hospitals, temporary hospitals and other facilities that handled patients.

    "Every loss of life during the epidemic is not just a loss for their family, it is a sorrow for the entire city as well. We express our sincere condolences to all those who died from the coronavirus and to those who arrived from other places, to the medical staff who sacrificed their lives during that time," the task force said.

    According to the latest data provided by the Chinese National Health Commission, 94.6% of those infected have recovered in mainland China, including 52 people on Thursday. The number of people infected since December 2019 has surpassed 82,300. The official lethality rate in the country is 4%.

    Over 8,900 people who came into contact with those infected are under medical supervision in China. There are currently 62 people in the country suspected of having contracted the virus.

    AZERTAG.AZ :China revises Wuhan death toll by nearly 1,300
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    17.04.2020 [14:56]
    Russia documents 4,069 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours
    16.04.2020 [12:10]
    Egypt reports 155 new coronavirus cases, 5 deaths
    16.04.2020 [06:16]
    WHO chief ‘regrets’ Trump decision to halt funding
    15.04.2020 [15:54]
    Coronavirus cases stand at 306 in Georgia, 69 patients recovered, 3 dead
    China revises Wuhan death toll by nearly 1,300