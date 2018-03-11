China scraps presidential term limit
11.03.2018 [13:13]
Baku, March 11, AZERTAC
China's parliament has amended the country's constitution to end term limits for the presidency, thus allowing President Xi Jinping to stay in power for an indefinite period.
According to DW, on Sunday, the National People's Congress' nearly 3,000 hand-picked delegates unanimously voted in favor of the amendment proposing the removal of presidential term limits.
