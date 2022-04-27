China to conduct asteroid deflection test around 2025

Baku, April 27, AZERTAC

China will aim to alter the orbit of a potentially threatening asteroid with a kinetic impactor test as part of plans for a planetary defense system.

According to Space News, China is drafting a planetary defense plan and will conduct technical studies and research into developing systems to counter the threats posed by near Earth asteroids, Wu Yanhua, deputy director of the China National Space Administration (CNSA), told China Central Television (CCTV).

At the same time, CNSA will establish an early warning system and develop software to simulate operations against the near Earth objects and test and verify basic procedures.

Finally, a mission will make close up observations of a selected potentially dangerous asteroid and then impact the target to alter its orbit.

The mission is scheduled around the end of the 14th Five-year plan period (2021-2025) or in 2026, Wu said.

The system would help to deal with the threat of near Earth objects to humanity and make a new contribution to China in the future, according to Wu.

Wu made the remarks at an event to mark China’s seventh national space day in Wenchang, Hainan province. April 24 marks the anniversary of the launch of China’s first satellite, Dongfanghong-1, which was sent into orbit in 1970.

In a space “white paper” released in January it was stated that China will study plans for building a near-earth object defense system, and increase the capacity of near-earth object monitoring, cataloging, early warning, and response over the 2021-2025 period.

China held its first Planetary Defense Conference in October 2021, with sessions, papers and presentations on a range of related issues.