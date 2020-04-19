China`s Guangzhou Evergrande start work on world's largest football stadium with 100,000 capacity

Baku, April 19, AZERTAC

The stadium is scheduled to be ready by the end of 2022 and will be the world’s largest football venue in the world. It will cost a staggering $1.7 billion to build.

The idea behind the design, which is the shape of a lotus flower, comes from Guangzhou’s status as China’s ‘Flower City’.

Xia Haijun, president of real estate conglomerate Evergrande, told reporters at a ceremony to launch the new stadium: “Evergrande Stadium will become a new world-class landmark comparable to the Sydney Opera House and Burj Khalifa in Dubai, and an important symbol of Chinese football to the world.”

An animation of the stadium will probably have you adding it to the list of arenas you need to watch a football game in.

The new venue is just another example of China’s push to promote football in the country.

Evergrande’s rivals Shanghai SIPG are building a new 33,000-seater stadium that is expected to be finished in 2021.

China will host the FIFA Club World Cup, which was due to take place in 2021 but has been postponed as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, as well as the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

Shanghai could make a bid to stage the Olympics.

Xia added that Evergrande plan to construct three and five more stadiums around the country with capacities of 80-100,000, per ESPN.

And for a period, China will boast the world’s largest football stadium.

Guangzhou Evergrande’s new venue will be bigger than Barcelona’s Camp Nou, although the Spanish club are increasing the capacity of their stadium to 105,000.

The Chinese Super League club, who have won eight titles in the past nine years, averaged an attendance of just under 46,000 in the 2019 campaign.