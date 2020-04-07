  • HOMEPAGE
    Chinese Jack Ma and Alibaba foundations send humanitarian aid to Azerbaijan to fight COVID-19 outbreak VIDEO

    07.04.2020 [15:40]

    Baku, April 7, AZERTAC

    The Jack Ma Foundation and the Alibaba Foundation of the People's Republic of China have sent humanitarian aid to Azerbaijan to help the country curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

    The humanitarian aid includes medical masks, test kits, special protective clothing, ventilators and forehead thermometers.

    In her interview with journalists, on behalf of the Azerbaijani government, head of the Health Sector of the Social Affairs Department of the Cabinet of Ministers Lala Kazimova thanked the Jack Ma and Alibaba foundations for the donation of medical equipment and supplies in support of Azerbaijan`s efforts in combating COVID-19.

