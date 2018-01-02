    • / SOCIETY

    SOCIETY


    Chinese scientists say penguins date back 14,600 years

    02.01.2018 [12:57]

    Baku, January 2, AZERTAC

    A study by Chinese scientists in East Antarctica has shown that penguins existed in the region 14,600 years ago, 6,000 years earlier than previously thought, according to Xinhua.

    The study was conducted by a research team from a laboratory co-founded by the State Oceanic Administration and the University of Science and Technology of China.

    The research in the Vestfold Hills in East Antarctica found deglacial sediment dating back 15,600 years, and sediment of penguin excrement and dirt dating back 14,600 years. This shows that penguins immigrated there around 1,000 years after the ice sheet melted, and the population kept growing.

    The results are important for research into the evolution of seabird breeding grounds in polar regions, the positioning of penguin shelters during the last deglaciation and penguin migration in Antarctica.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Chinese scientists say penguins date back 14,600 years
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    14.11.2017 [11:49]
    International environmental exhibition opens in Baku 
    13.10.2017 [16:52]
    Baku to host International Environmental Exhibition
    28.09.2017 [16:37]
    Tree-planting event by Indian Embassy in support of cleanliness drive
    11.07.2017 [21:41]
    Summer Camp successfully opened
    Chinese scientists say penguins date back 14,600 years