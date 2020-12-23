  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Christmas decorations go on sale in Saudi Arabia for first time

    23.12.2020 [17:35]

    Baku, December 23, AZERTAC

    Christmas trees and glittery ornaments are for sale at a gift shop in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, a once unthinkable sight, according to Al Arabiya English.

    In recent years, festive sales have gradually been introduced into the capital Riyadh, a sign of loosening social restrictions after Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman pledged to steer the country towards an “open, moderate Islam.”

    “I didn’t ever imagine I’d see this” in Saudi Arabia, a Riyadh resident told AFP at the shop selling trees, Santa Claus outfits as well as tinsel, baubles and other ornaments.

    “I am surprised,” said the resident.

    Until barely three years ago, it was almost impossible to sell such items openly in Saudi Arabia.

    Things changed in the Kingdom after a 2016 decree was issued by the Saudi cabinet, restricting the Saudi Committee of Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice (dubbed as “religious police” by Western media) to pursue and arrest violators.

    In February, shops sold red roses and teddy bears in celebration of Valentine’s Day, something that just two years ago was banned as the holiday was deemed “un-Islamic.”

    A Saudi newspaper listed several restaurants that allowed guests to celebrate Valentine’s Day, including one that offered a themed menu with special arrangements for Valentine’s surprises.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Christmas decorations go on sale in Saudi Arabia for first time
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    23.12.2020 [13:48]
    Three officers shot dead in France while responding to domestic violence call
    22.12.2020 [17:27]
    No foreigners to enter Israel after Wednesday
    22.12.2020 [13:49]
    Colombia to begin COVID-19 vaccination in February
    22.12.2020 [12:49]
    More than 40 countries ban UK arrivals
    Christmas decorations go on sale in Saudi Arabia for first time