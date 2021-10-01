Chronicle of the Patriotic War: October 1

Baku, October 1, AZERTAC

In response to the large-scale provocations committed by Armenian armed forces along entire length of the front, the Azerbaijani Army on September 27, 2020, launched a counter-offensive which then dubbed as “Iron Fist”. The 44-day war has put an end to the almost thirty years of occupation and ensured the restoration of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. The bright victory achieved under leadership of the Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev has been written in the history of Azerbaijan in golden letters.

AZERTAC presents the Chronicle of the Patriotic War.

According to the Defense Ministry, Military units of the Azerbaijan Army destroyed several more enemy combat equipment.

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, 19 civilians killed, 55 others injured as a result of enemy’s targeting peaceful population.