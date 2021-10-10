Chronicle of the Patriotic War: October 10

Baku, October 10, AZERTAC

In response to the large-scale provocations committed by Armenian armed forces along entire length of the front, the Azerbaijani Army on September 27, 2020, launched a counter-offensive which then dubbed as “Iron Fist”. The 44-day war has put an end to the almost thirty years of occupation and ensured the restoration of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. The bright victory achieved under leadership of the Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev has been written in the history of Azerbaijan in golden letters.

AZERTAC presents the Chronicle of the Patriotic War.

14th day of the War

According to the Ministry of Defence, as a result of the continued offensive operation by the Azerbaijan Army, during this period, a large number of enemy manpower, 13 tanks, 4 MLRS BM-21 "Grad", 6 D-20 and D-30 howitzers, 3 self-propelled artillery mounts 2S3 "Acaciya", 2 M55 "Zastava" anti-aircraft guns, 2 radar stations and electronic warfare equipment were destroyed and disabled by the precise fire.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev was interviewed by the Russian RBC TV channel.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the enemy subjected to intensive fire Hadrut settlement from the Khojaly direction.

Azerbaijani Army destroyed Armenian anti-aircraft missile systems brought into the state of combat readiness.

Despite the agreement to declare a ceasefire, the Armenian army attempted to attack in the Aghdara-Tartar and Fuzuli-Jabrayil directions.

According to the Ministry of Defense, Azerbaijan Army units destroyed heavy combat armored equipment of the enemy by precise fire.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the territory of Goranboy, Tartar and Aghdam districts were shelled by the Armenian armed forces.