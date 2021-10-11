Chronicle of the Patriotic War: October 11

Baku, October 11, AZERTAC

In response to the large-scale provocations committed by Armenian armed forces along entire length of the front, the Azerbaijani Army on September 27, 2020, launched a counter-offensive which then dubbed as “Iron Fist”. The 44-day war has put an end to the almost thirty years of occupation and ensured the restoration of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. The bright victory achieved under leadership of the Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev has been written in the history of Azerbaijan in golden letters.

AZERTAC presents the Chronicle of the Patriotic War.

15th day of the War

On October 11 at around 2 am, 9 civilians, including 4 women, were killed as a result of missiles fired by Armenian armed forces on apartment buildings in the central part of Ganja, the second largest city of Azerbaijan.

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva made an Instagram post on Armenian armed forces’ firing rockets on the city of Ganja.

The relevant forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations involved in the scene in Ganja, that was subjected to rocket fire by the Armenian troops, immediately, rescued 17 injured people and removed 7 corpses from under the ruins heretofore.

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, Azerbaijan`s missile defence system intercepted missiles fired from Armenia into Mingachevir, Azerbaijan`s largest industrial city, targeting Mingachevir Hydro Power Station, the largest such station in the South Caucasus, Sunday at 4.00am Baku time.

"On October 11 at about 08.00 the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of Armenia attempted to carry out a flight in the Mingachevir direction was destroyed by the Azerbaijan Air Defense Units.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the enemy suffered heavy losses as a result of the airstrikes of the Azerbaijan Air Force against the units of the 41st separate artillery regiment of the Armenian armed forces.

The Defense Ministry released a video footages from the liberated Dashkasan village of the Jabrayil district.