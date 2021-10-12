Chronicle of the Patriotic War: October 12

Baku, October 12, AZERTAC

In response to the large-scale provocations committed by Armenian armed forces along entire length of the front, the Azerbaijani Army on September 27, 2020, launched a counter-offensive which then dubbed as “Iron Fist”. The 44-day war has put an end to the almost thirty years of occupation and ensured the restoration of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. The bright victory achieved under leadership of the Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev has been written in the history of Azerbaijan in golden letters.

AZERTAC presents the Chronicle of the Patriotic War.

16th day of the War

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev was interviewed by Turkish Haber Global TV channel.

According to the Ministry of Defence, Armenian armed forces, which did not comply with the humanitarian truce, repeatedly tried to attack the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in small groups in the direction of Aghdara-Aghdam and Fuzuli-Jabrayil in order to regain lost positions. As a result of the combat, activities carried out, a large number of enemy forces, as well as three BM-21 "Grad" MLRS, one T-72 tank, several vehicles, were destroyed and wrecked in different directions of the front.

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense released video footages of the liberated from Armenian occupation Suleymanli village of Jabrayil district.

Azerbaijan Air Defense Units destroyed 2 UAVs of Armenia in the direction of Tovuz district of the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border, and 1 UAV in the direction of the Aghdam district.