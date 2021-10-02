Chronicle of the Patriotic War: October 2

Baku, October 2, AZERTAC

In response to the large-scale provocations committed by Armenian armed forces along entire length of the front, the Azerbaijani Army on September 27, 2020, launched a counter-offensive which then dubbed as “Iron Fist”. The 44-day war has put an end to the almost thirty years of occupation and ensured the restoration of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. The bright victory achieved under leadership of the Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev has been written in the history of Azerbaijan in golden letters.

AZERTAC presents the Chronicle of the Patriotic War.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev was interviewed by Al Jazeera TV channel.

The Azerbaijani Army continued to carry out successful counter-offensives in all directions of the front.

The battle flag of the 193rd separate assault battalion of the Armenian army was intercepted during the fighting in the Aghdara (Madagiz) direction.

Armenian army’s supply and combat equipment were destroyed.