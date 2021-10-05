Chronicle of the Patriotic War: October 5

Baku, October 5, AZERTAC

In response to the large-scale provocations committed by Armenian armed forces along entire length of the front, the Azerbaijani Army on September 27, 2020, launched a counter-offensive which then dubbed as “Iron Fist”. The 44-day war has put an end to the almost thirty years of occupation and ensured the restoration of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. The bright victory achieved under leadership of the Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev has been written in the history of Azerbaijan in golden letters.

AZERTAC presents the Chronicle of the Patriotic War.

The Azerbaijani Army has today liberated Shikhali Aghali, Sarijali, Mazra villages of Jabrayil district and several strategic heights in different directions. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a Twitter post in this regard.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev was interviewed by TRT Haber (News) TV channel.

According to the Ministry of Defense, as a result of the strikes by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces’ troops in the Aghdara direction, the two BM-21 "Grad" multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) of the 62nd artillery regiment and two MLRS BM-21 "Grad" of the 41st artillery regiment of the Armenian Armed Forces were destroyed.

On October 5 in the morning, the technical means of the radar systems of the Air Defense Forces of Azerbaijan recorded the launch of rockets fired at Azerbaijan from the starting positions in the Jermuk, Gafan and Berd regions of Armenia.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, as a result of the Armenian terror starting from September 27, 2020, 27 civilians were killed, 141 people were wounded, numerous houses and civil infrastructure facilities were severely damaged.