Chronicle of the Patriotic War: October 6

Baku, October 6, AZERTAC

In response to the large-scale provocations committed by Armenian armed forces along entire length of the front, the Azerbaijani Army on September 27, 2020, launched a counter-offensive which then dubbed as “Iron Fist”. The 44-day war has put an end to the almost thirty years of occupation and ensured the restoration of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. The bright victory achieved under leadership of the Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev has been written in the history of Azerbaijan in golden letters.

AZERTAC presents the Chronicle of the Patriotic War.

According to Ministry of Defense, as a result of the strikes by Azerbaijani Army units in the Aghdara direction, the two BM-21 "Grad" multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) of the 62nd artillery regiment and two MLRS BM-21 "Grad" of the 41st artillery regiment of the Armenian Armed Forces were destroyed.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received a delegation led by Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev was interviewed by the Russian “Perviy Kanal” television.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov held a special service meeting.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, as a result of the Armenian terror starting from September 27, 2020, 27 civilians were killed, 141 people were wounded, numerous houses and civil infrastructure facilities were severely damaged.

The Constitutional Court of the Republic of Azerbaijan issued an appeal to all Constitutional Courts of the world within the framework of the World Conference on Constitutional Justice, the Conference of European Constitutional Courts, as well as the Association of Asian Constitutional Courts and Equivalent Institutions.