    Chronicle of the Patriotic War: October 7

    07.10.2021 [09:00]

    Baku, October 7, AZERTAC

    In response to the large-scale provocations committed by Armenian armed forces along entire length of the front, the Azerbaijani Army on September 27, 2020, launched a counter-offensive which then dubbed as “Iron Fist”. The 44-day war has put an end to the almost thirty years of occupation and ensured the restoration of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. The bright victory achieved under leadership of the Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev has been written in the history of Azerbaijan in golden letters.

    AZERTAC presents the Chronicle of the Patriotic War.

    An operational meeting was held under the leadership of President, Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev at Central Command Post of the Ministry of Defense.

    President Ilham Aliyev was interviewed by CNN-Türk television.

    President Ilham Aliyev was interviewed by Euronews television.

    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry revealed list of the enemy’s destroyed military equipment.

    According to Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry battles along the entire frontline continued on the night of October 7.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Chronicle of the Patriotic War: October 7
