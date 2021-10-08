Chronicle of the Patriotic War: October 8

Baku, October 8, AZERTAC

In response to the large-scale provocations committed by Armenian armed forces along entire length of the front, the Azerbaijani Army on September 27, 2020, launched a counter-offensive which then dubbed as “Iron Fist”. The 44-day war has put an end to the almost thirty years of occupation and ensured the restoration of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. The bright victory achieved under leadership of the Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev has been written in the history of Azerbaijan in golden letters.

AZERTAC presents the Chronicle of the Patriotic War.

The military equipment of the enemy, who attempted to redeploy in the daytime, was destroyed by artillery fire.

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense released video footages of artillery strikes inflicted during night battles on the headquarters, infrastructure, weapons and ammunition depots of the military unit of the armed forces of Armenia.

According to Prosecutor General's Office, 31 people killed, 164 others injured as a result of Armenian army’s targeting civilians.

The Armenian armed forces shelled the villages of Barda and Aghjabadi districts.