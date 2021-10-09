Chronicle of the Patriotic War: October 9

Baku, October 9, AZERTAC

In response to the large-scale provocations committed by Armenian armed forces along entire length of the front, the Azerbaijani Army on September 27, 2020, launched a counter-offensive which then dubbed as “Iron Fist”. The 44-day war has put an end to the almost thirty years of occupation and ensured the restoration of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. The bright victory achieved under leadership of the Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev has been written in the history of Azerbaijan in golden letters.

AZERTAC presents the Chronicle of the Patriotic War.

13th day of the War

Hadrut settlement, Chayli village, Yukhari Guzlak village, Gorazilli village, Gishlag village, Garajalli village, Afandilar village, Suleymanli village, Sur village were liberated from the occupation. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev addressed the nation in this regard.

“Connect the World” program of CNN International TV channel broadcast an interview with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Sky News TV channel broadcast an interview with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

According to the Ministry of Defense, as a result of the combat operations, the Azerbaijan Army units destroyed a large number of enemy's Grad MLRS.

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defence released a video of highlighting the flag of Azerbaijan waving in the liberated territories of Jabrayil district.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, 31 people killed, 164 others injured as a result of Armenian army’s targeting civilians.

Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense released footage of the armored equipment left by the Armenian troops who retreated from the battle field.

According to the Ministry of Defence, a ballistic target launched from the territory of Armenia in the direction of Mingachevir was detected by Azerbaijan's Air Defense Systems and destroyed at an altitude of more than 20 kilometers.