    Cinema: Sorrentino triumphs at the David di Donatello awards

    05.05.2022 [10:20]

    Baku, May 5, AZERTAC

    Paolo Sorrentino's E' Stata la Mano di Dio (The Hand of God) triumphed at the 67th David di Donatello Italian cinema awards on Tuesday, winning five gongs, including best film and best direction, according to ANSA.

    Sorrentino's movie, which was nominated for the best international film prize at this year's Oscars, is a bittersweet semi-autobiographical coming-of-age tale in Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona's Naples.

    Gabriele Mainetti's Freaks Out did even better in terms of numbers, winning six awards.

    The best lead actor prize went to Silvio Orlando for his performance in 'Ariaferma', while Swamy Rotolo prevailed in the best lead actress category for her role in 'A Chiara'.

