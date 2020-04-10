“Clean Hands” campaign over VIDEO

Baku, April 10, AZERTAC

The “Clean Hands” campaign is over, the Marketing and Public Relations Department of the State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance has told AZERTAC.

According to the agency, the “Clean Hands” campaign was launched by the representative and head of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Azerbaijan Hande Harmanci. The campaign aimed to wash hands regularly and properly with soap and focus on the fight against coronavirus.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to Azerbaijan Earle Litzenberger took the campaign baton from the Chairman of the Board of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TƏBİB) Ramin Bayramli, and passed it on to Hikmat Hajiyev-Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration.

Joining the campaign, Hikmat Hajiyev emphasized that the WHO had declared a global pandemic, adding that one of the most important conditions for everyone in this fight was to stay at home, follow the rules of hygiene, including social isolation and distancing. He also urged citizens observing dry cough, high fever and other symptoms characteristic of coronavirus to seek emergency medical care. In his appeal, Hajiyev said that one of the WHO’s important recommendations was to follow the rules of hygiene and wash hands properly. He concluded the campaign with the following words: “As President Ilham Aliyev said, ‘We are strong together’, and we will overcome the coronavirus together.”

The campaign was joined by UN representatives in Azerbaijan, heads of international organizations and senior Azerbaijani officials.

A total of 22 videos were shot within the campaign.