Cliffs of Moher – outstanding coastal features of Ireland

Visually spectacular, the Cliffs of Moher sit astride the striking landscape of the Ireland’s Burren National Park on one side and the Wild Atlantic Ocean on the other.

Rising out of the Atlantic waters to a height of over 700ft at O’Brien’s Tower and running along the coast of Clare for almost 14 kilometres, or 8 miles, the Cliffs of Moher were formed over 320 million years ago, and today form part of the Burren and Cliffs of Moher UNESCO Global Geopark.

Situated on the Wild Atlantic Way on Irelands west coast the Cliffs of Moher are one of the most outstanding coastal features of Ireland.

Rising slowly from Doolin village, they ascend to over 213 meters boasting some of the most breathtaking scenery in Ireland.

They have become one of Irelands premier tourist attraction and a must see for many people visiting Ireland.

Their natural beauty has inspired artists, musicians and poets for generations, as well as absorbing scientists and geologists, drawn by the unique landscape in which they sit.