Co-chairs of Nizami Ganjavi International Center deliver lecture at University of Latvia

Baku, October 2, AZERTAC

Co-chairs of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Latvia's former President Vaira Vīķe-Freiberga and Founding Director of the Bibliotheca Alexandrina Ismail Serageldin have delivered a special lecture at the University of Latvia under "Presidential lectures" project.

According to Azerbaijan`s State Committee for Work with Diaspora, the lecture was attended by a number of former presidents, public and political figures.

The event was initiated by Latvian President Raimonds Vējonis.