Co-chairs of Nizami Ganjavi International Center deliver lecture at University of Latvia
02.10.2017 [17:55]
Baku, October 2, AZERTAC
Co-chairs of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Latvia's former President Vaira Vīķe-Freiberga and Founding Director of the Bibliotheca Alexandrina Ismail Serageldin have delivered a special lecture at the University of Latvia under "Presidential lectures" project.
According to Azerbaijan`s State Committee for Work with Diaspora, the lecture was attended by a number of former presidents, public and political figures.
The event was initiated by Latvian President Raimonds Vējonis.
