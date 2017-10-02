    • / POLITICS

    Co-chairs of Nizami Ganjavi International Center deliver lecture at University of Latvia

    02.10.2017 [17:55]

    Baku, October 2, AZERTAC

    Co-chairs of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Latvia's former President Vaira Vīķe-Freiberga and Founding Director of the Bibliotheca Alexandrina Ismail Serageldin have delivered a special lecture at the University of Latvia under "Presidential lectures" project.

    According to Azerbaijan`s State Committee for Work with Diaspora, the lecture was attended by a number of former presidents, public and political figures.

    The event was initiated by Latvian President Raimonds Vējonis.

