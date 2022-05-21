Cologne - fourth largest city in Germany

Baku, May 21, AZERTAC

Cologne, German Köln is the fourth largest city in Germany and largest city of the Land of North Rhine - Westphalia. One of the key inland ports of Europe, it is the historic, cultural, and economic capital of the Rhineland.

Cologne’s commercial importance grew out of its position at the point where the huge traffic artery of the Rhine River intersected one of the major land routes for trade between western and eastern Europe. In the Middle Ages it also became an ecclesiastical centre of significance and an important centre of art and learning. This rich and varied heritage is still much in evidence in present-day Cologne, despite the almost complete destruction of the Inner City during World War II. Cologne is the seat of a university and the see of a Roman Catholic archbishop. Its cathedral, the largest Gothic church in northern Europe, was designated a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1996; it is the city’s major landmark and unofficial symbol.