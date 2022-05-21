  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Cologne - fourth largest city in Germany

    21.05.2022 [17:59]

    Baku, May 21, AZERTAC

    Cologne, German Köln is the fourth largest city in Germany and largest city of the Land of North Rhine - Westphalia. One of the key inland ports of Europe, it is the historic, cultural, and economic capital of the Rhineland.

    Cologne’s commercial importance grew out of its position at the point where the huge traffic artery of the Rhine River intersected one of the major land routes for trade between western and eastern Europe. In the Middle Ages it also became an ecclesiastical centre of significance and an important centre of art and learning. This rich and varied heritage is still much in evidence in present-day Cologne, despite the almost complete destruction of the Inner City during World War II. Cologne is the seat of a university and the see of a Roman Catholic archbishop. Its cathedral, the largest Gothic church in northern Europe, was designated a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1996; it is the city’s major landmark and unofficial symbol.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Cologne - fourth largest city in Germany
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    21.05.2022 [19:48]
    ‘Sweden, Finland’s ties with terror elements constitute main problem in NATO memberships’
    21.05.2022 [17:52]
    Three migrants dead and ten missing in shipwreck in Tunisia
    21.05.2022 [17:47]
    South Korea's Han Duck-soo tapped to return as prime minister for Yoon administration
    21.05.2022 [16:33]
     The Azores – a tropical paradise
    Cologne - fourth largest city in Germany Cologne - fourth largest city in Germany Cologne - fourth largest city in Germany Cologne - fourth largest city in Germany