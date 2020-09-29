Colonel Dargahli: Another Armenian military officer eliminated

Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

Another officer of the Armenian army has been killed, said Colonel Vagif Dargahli, chief of the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

“Spartak Kocharyan, an officer of the military unit #13516 of the Armenian army’s 61st special engineer regiment, deployed in the Echmiadzin region and involved in the fighting in the occupied Azerbaijani territories, was killed today,” Dargahli said.